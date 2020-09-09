Western Dubuque Community School District officials are reporting 20 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Fifteen staff members and five students have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district's dashboard tracking active, positive cases as confirmed by health officials.
According to district officials, the cases are:
- One student and two staff at Dyersville Elementary School
- One staff member at Epworth Elementary School
- One student and one staff member at Peosta Elementary School
- One student and four staff at Cascade Junior/Senior High School
- One staff member at Drexler Middle/Intermediate School
- Two students and two staff at Western Dubuque High School
- Four staff in district nonschool buildings
The new total is 13 more cases than were reported by the district on Friday. That evening, officials reported one student and three staff cases at Dyersville Elementary and one staff member each at Peosta Elementary, Cascade High and Western Dubuque High schools
District officials remove cases from the dashboard once they are "no longer considered active," meaning it has been 10 days since symptoms started or 10 days from a positive test for asymptomatic cases.