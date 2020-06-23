Riverview Center has canceled its Evening of Light event in Dubuque due to COVID-19 concerns, but it will hold an online fundraiser in its place.
The event had been slated for Thursday, June 25, at Grand River Center and was to feature Michelle Knight, one of three women who escaped from Ariel Castro’s Cleveland home in May 2013. She has written two books about her ordeal — “Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, A Life Reclaimed” and “Life After Darkness: Finding Healing and Happiness After the Cleveland Kidnappings.”
Riverview Center instead will host an online auction from Thursday through July 10 to support survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, according to a press release. Visit https://bit.ly/3excNoI and click "Register for event" to view the items up for bid.
Riverview Center also announced that Knight now is scheduled to appear at the 2021 Evening of Light series in April.