More than 25,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Tuesday shows that 25,032 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 446 from Monday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 36,989 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 295.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,643 who have received at least one dose (increase of 16 from Monday); 4,054 fully vaccinated (increase of 82)
- Delaware County residents: 5,370 who have received at least one dose (increase of 221); 3,379 fully vaccinated (increase of 107)
- Jackson County residents: 6,185 who have received at least one dose (increase of 148); 4,402 fully vaccinated (increase of 28)
- Jones County residents: 6,220 who have received at least one dose (increase of 29); 4,097 fully vaccinated (increase of 32)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 675,229 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,045,966 had received at least one dose so far.