What will it take for the COVID-19 pandemic to become just another endemic illness? The answer is a combination of vaccination and luck.
The data are clear that vaccination helps reduce illness and death and also helps lessen the random chance of a new more dangerous variant arising. We need more people, including kids, to have strong immunity from getting vaccinated to lessen the spread and prevalence of the virus and ease the burden on hospitals. Not everyone who is not vaccinated believes in conspiracy theories, some simply do not know why it might be needed.
Surprisingly, vaccine hesitation is older than vaccination itself. As early as 1000 B.C., humans attempted disease prevention by “inoculating” bits of dried smallpox pustules into healthy people. The practice was not widely accepted in the West for centuries, and even one of this country’s great thinkers and inventors, Benjamin Franklin, despite being inoculated himself, somewhat famously chose not to inoculate his son. He then greatly regretted it when the son died of smallpox in 1736.
Modern vaccines are now so sophisticated that they might seem like just another drug. However, unlike drugs, vaccines work by harnessing the natural powers of the immune system.
I love teaching about how the immune system works because it is pretty amazing when the body encounters a new virus. The immune system sorts through millions of cells to find the rare few that can attack this virus. Then it copies those cells — preparing large armies to attack. Some of those cells start producing proteins called antibodies that stick to the virus and keep it from attaching to cells and infecting.
A vaccine gives the immune cells a head start but doesn’t change the body’s natural response. However, just as in a running race, the head start matters. It might not guarantee a victory, but it is something nobody who wants to win should turn down because the consequences of losing that race are significant.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from COVID-19, and I know one who died last week. He left three school-aged kids behind to wonder if the head start would have spared their dad.
Thinking of vaccinations as head starts also helps explain why some vaccinated people still get infected.
The head start doesn’t mean you don’t have to run the race. Viruses need to be inside of cells in order to make new viruses to infect other cells and other people. If even one virus slips inside an airway cell, in theory, that could be enough for it to replicate and start to make someone sick. But the head start still matters and can still help you win.
Finally, it turns out that running is a team sport. I know that sounds weird, but it’s true. Turning down that head start might not just be problematic for you, it can be problematic for the whole team — all of humanity. The more people with prepared immune systems, the fewer new variants that will arise over long and drawn-out infections.
Let’s try to suppress viral innovation, because in this case innovation might just mean a new variant that prefers kids and prolongs the pandemic.
To help the pandemic ease is a strong reason to get yourself and your children vaccinated — including booster shots and possible vaccines for future variants. Again, these are not “drugs” in the typical sense — they do not interfere with or alter normal body function, they are simply showing your immune system the threat and giving it time to prepare.
Ben Franklin was faced with a challenging decision to smear dried pustule from a smallpox survivor on his child’s arm or risk a much higher chance of death with naturally-acquired smallpox. He chose inaction and regretted it, becoming an advocate for the less-deadly inoculation later in his life. Today we are lucky to have modern vaccines with robust clinic trials demonstrating their safety and effectiveness.
The vaccines we have safely coax our immune systems to do what they naturally do when exposed to a new virus — giving us an amazing advantage in the race. Now, you just have to take the head start.