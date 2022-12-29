The state’s COVID-19 infection rate declined about 40% over the past week, according to state health data.

An Iowa Department of Health and Human Services update on Wednesday showed 2,148 infections in the past week among people who were not previously infected by the coronavirus. The total number of positive tests was 2,808, which includes reinfections of people who had already contracted COVID-19.

