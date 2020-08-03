Twenty-two additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,536.
Jackson County reported four additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing its total to 141. Jones County reported one new case, reaching 123 overall. No new cases were reported in Clayton or Delaware counties, so they remain unchanged at 97 and 90, respectively.
None of the Iowa counties in the TH coverage area reported any new deaths in that 24 hour period.
Statewide, Iowa reported 321 additional cases, bringing the state’s total to 45,802. Five additional deaths increased the state’s total to 879.