In Iowa, 2,542 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 248,782.
Following a change in the way the state classifies COVID-19 deaths, Iowa’s related death toll rose by 102 to 3,021 in that 24-hour span.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,619 new cases today, pushing the total to 422,065.
There were 81 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,887.
In Illinois, 8,256 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 179 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 812,430 cases and 13,666 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)