State health officials have ruled that a Dubuque nursing home resident has been reinfected with COVID-19 — the first such known instance in Dubuque County, according to local health leaders.
Meanwhile, officials also said recent declines in the number of new coronavirus diagnoses in the county are less a reflection of an ebbing in the virus locally and more a result of other factors.
During a meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Sunnycrest Manor interim Administrator Tammy Freiburger announced that the Iowa Department of Public Health is classifying one of the Dubuque facility’s residents as a “reinfection” case.
“(The IDPH) based it on all the data and factual information provided,” Freiburger said. “(The resident) completed their 10 days of isolation and reached their 28 days where they could be considered clinically recovered by the IDPH. A month after that, they presented with symptoms again, were tested and found to be positive.”
Freiburger also said the resident — like all residents and staff at long-term-care facilities, per federal rules — was tested weekly and found to be negative, week after week, between positive tests.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that infected people can shed virus for up to three months after they first show symptoms. It has supplied some “investigative criteria” regarding suspected reinfection for people who have gone at least 90 days since their first diagnosis, as well as for people who have gone 45 to 89 days since the initial infection if they meet other criteria.
As to how this happened to the resident, Freiburger only could say that different people produce and maintain antibodies at different rates. She pointed to Sunnycrest staff who have been donating plasma since recovering from COVID-19 as an example.
“They have to be tested every time before they donate to make sure they have the level of antibodies,” she said. “One staff person was able to donate for four and a half months because they still had the right antibodies. But that’s not the same for everybody.”
She said the resident who was reinfected has made it through the second infection and is out of isolation.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan told the Telegraph Herald that the jury is still out on just how likely it is for someone who has had COVID-19 to be reinfected.
“A lot of research is still being done,” she said. “I’ve seen research stating that immunity may last longer than we thought. But with any disease, there are exceptions to the rules and exceptional cases that happen outside the rule.”
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert reported that as of 9 a.m. Monday, the number of “active” cases of COVID-19 in the county had decreased in a week’s time — from 3,265 on Nov. 23 to 3,210 on Monday, according to state data. That was true, too, in each of the county’s ZIP codes in which there was enough change for county staff to report.
The number of active cases is determined by subtracting the number of infected people who have recovered and the number of deaths from the total number of confirmed cases. The state considers someone to be recovered 28 days after diagnosis if there are no longer symptoms of COVID-19.
But local officials do not want anyone to mistake that as a sign that the pandemic has turned around. Instead, folks should take it simply as a sign of the holiday.
“A lot is attributed to the Thanksgiving holiday — not as many people being tested, the lab not running as many hours as they typically do,” said Stacey Killian, the director of Visiting Nurse Association, the county’s contracted infectious disease wing. “We’re anticipating that it will go back up slightly.”
Corrigan said nothing in the numbers means people can let down their guards.
“We’re still on a trend here to double our (total positive) cases in 46 days,” she said. “In the first part of January, we could get to 18,000, which would be a huge problem for our hospitals.”
In particular, Corrigan said health professionals are watching for a spike in numbers in a week or two.
“As we know, the holiday did pose some risks in terms of people gathering with others outside their households,” she said. “We educated everybody on how to do it safely, if they insisted on doing it at all, but ... we won’t see the results of those holiday actions until one or two weeks, by the time people show symptoms, get tested, get their results.”
Corrigan added that if people who did travel quarantine appropriately, they could at least limit the spread of the virus.
“If they don’t, it will exacerbate the spread,” she said. “If you had a potential or known exposure over the holiday, you should stay home.”