Dubuque County officials on Tuesday detailed and bemoaned a slower-than-advertised rollout of the coronavirus vaccines from the State of Iowa.
The state’s update on Monday showed that 1,040 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated as of Sunday. Meanwhile, 3,182 other county residents had received their first dose as of Sunday.
The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team has been notified that this week it will receive 800 doses of the vaccine and that those only can be used as the second, or “booster,” dose for people who already received their first. The team also requested 800 doses not specifically reserved to be used as boosters, but the status of that request had not been confirmed as of Tuesday.
“At this pace, we’re going to be at this a couple of years,” said County Supervisor Ann McDonough during a county board meeting Tuesday. “It’s been a rare day since the vaccines have appeared that you’ve said the vaccines are here. It’s always tomorrow. They’ve come in very slow, and we’re micromanaging the few we’ve had.”
In Iowa, vaccines currently only are being given to people considered to be in the Phase 1A category. These people include health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term-care facilities.
Statewide as of Sunday, 12,604 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated and 104,802 had received one dose so far, according to the most recent data.
According to Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert, the delays have made things difficult for her team.
“We have had a limited amount of vaccines,” she told the county supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting. “Even with (Phase) 1B, we’re getting two messages. One is that they might find more vaccine and we need to have our plan ready to go if that’s the case. On the other side, they’re telling us because of a shortage of vaccine, they’re giving us directives of how we need to plan for our 1B population. We’re having basically to come up with two plans.”
State health officials last week said Phase 1B vaccinations would start by Feb. 1. It will include “high-risk populations” such as all Iowans who are at least 75 years old; correctional facility staff and inmates; prekindergarten through high school staff, early childhood education and child care workers; and first responders, including firefighters, police officers and dependent-adult-abuse and child-welfare social workers.
Lambert said the Iowa Department of Public Health told her that when they reach Phase 1B, 50% of doses must be given to the county’s elderly population.
She also reported that the state is requiring the county to return any doses above the amount needed to vaccinate all those in Phase 1A.
“The directive has been given to all the counties that, if you receive any allotments up until Feb. 1, but you were finished with priority 1A, you need to return that vaccine, so that can go to the higher-population counties that will still need the vaccine to finish off their 1A,” she said.
The state has identified 4,857 qualifying health care providers in Dubuque County that are part of Phase 1A.
The idea of sending back vaccines rankled the county supervisors because nothing distinguishes first doses from second doses chemically.
“Technically, those boosters could go to first-time people, as far as the medical component of it, and it would make no difference,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham.
McDonough wondered if the incident management team might improvise a bit with what they are considering health care providers.
“Social workers working in the homeless area are being vaccinated as 1A by other counties,” she told Lambert. “Who else could be included in 1A that we’re not thinking about as creatively as other communities are? I don’t want to send back any vaccine.”
Despite these frustrations, Lambert reported that about 90% of the health care workers who qualified for the vaccines have at least signed up for it so far. Those figures do not include staff at long-term-care centers.
“We have some people who initially decided not to get the vaccine but then, as they saw their co-workers getting the vaccine, changed their mind,” she said. “So, we are catching up with those people who initially declined.”
The 1B priority group includes government officials and lawmakers required to work at the Capitol in Des Moines during the 2021 legislative session.
Wickham lamented that category being included.
“It is nonsensical that they don’t enforce a mask mandate at the Capitol but now want to jump into line to get the vaccination,” he said. “That makes no health sense and, administratively, is just blatantly stupid.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said the confusion with the state’s vaccination rules has made it difficult to answer questions posed by constituents about when they might qualify to receive the vaccine.