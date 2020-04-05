SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

Iowa officials on Sunday announced 83 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one case each in Clayton and Jones counties. 

The state's total now sits at 868 cases. 

Eight more deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported. The statewide total now is 22. 

In Illinois, state officials on Sunday announced 899 more confirmed cases and 31 deaths. The state's totals now are 11,256 cases and 274 deaths.

In Wisconsin, another 155 confirmed cases were reported Sunday. That pushed the state's total to 2,267. Twelve more related deaths were reported, and the state's total now is at 68. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-5-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Sunday afternoon, April 5. 
Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-5-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Sunday afternoon, April 5.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-5-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Sunday afternoon, April 5. 

