Twenty-four additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total climbed to 12,980.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Six new cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 2,000.
Two new cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,168.
One new case was reported in Clayton County, raising the county's total to 1,651.
The state reported no new cases in Jones County during the 24-hour span, remaining at 2,916.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 517 additional COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state's total to 355,844.
There were six additional related deaths reported, increasing the statewide total to 5,849.