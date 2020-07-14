In Iowa, there were 328 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, bringing its total to 35,832.
There were three additional deaths in that 24-hour span, so its total stood at 756 at 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, another 964 cases were reported today, bringing its total to 37,906.
There were six more related deaths, so that toll moves to 826.
In Illinois, there were 707 new confirmed cases today, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.
Currently, Illinois has a total of 155,506 cases, including 7,218 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)