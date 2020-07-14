News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Grant will provide thermometers to Dubuque school district families

27 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours, 8 more in Jackson County

Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

27 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 8 more in Grant County, 5 in Jackson County

Popular Prairie du Chien historical celebration canceled due to COVID-19

Maquoketa child care center closed due to positive COVID-19 test

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Maquoketa child care center closed due to positive COVID-19 test

24 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 3 other local counties with increases