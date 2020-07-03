PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Another area Oktoberfest celebration has been called off.
Organizers have announced that the 2020 Prairie du Chien Oktoberfest on St. Feriole Island has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move was made “with the underlying thought to keep volunteers, fest-goers and the community safe,” according to the announcement.
The 2021 event is slated for Oct. 16.
With the announcement, at least three area Oktoberfests have been nixed. Previously canceled were the Dubuque and Galena, Ill., Oktoberfests.