The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- Two additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Grant County, Wis., between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- One additional case each was reported in Jones County, Iowa, and in Crawford County, Wis.
- Meanwhile, one fewer case was being reported in Jackson County, Iowa.
- As of Thursday, 148,201 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.2% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Iowa health officials announced Thursday that county hospitalization figures now will be updated once per week on Thursdays.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. The most-recent data showed that, as of Wednesday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 99 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, increasing the state’s total to 373,960. The state’s death toll rose by two to 6,140.
- As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,515,806 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 56.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 108 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,909. The state’s death toll rose by six, for a total of 7,314.
- As of Thursday, 2,886,517 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 57.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,392,196 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 457 cases from Wednesday. The state’s death toll rose by 10 to 23,237.
- As of Thursday, 5,851,861 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.