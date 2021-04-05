More than 24,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Monday shows that 24,586 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 279 from Sunday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 36,694 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 215.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,627 who have received at least one dose (increase of four from Sunday); 3,972 fully vaccinated (increase of one)
- Delaware County residents: 5,149 who have received at least one dose (increase of six); 3,272 fully vaccinated (increase of nine)
- Jackson County residents: 6,037 who have received at least one dose (increase of 18); 4,374 fully vaccinated (increase of 24)
- Jones County residents: 6,191 who have received at least one dose (increase of 18); 4,065 fully vaccinated (increase of 21)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 666,285 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,037,587 had received at least one dose so far.