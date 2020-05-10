In Iowa on Sunday, 288 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced.
The state's total now stands at 11,959.
Thirteen more related deaths were reported, pushing the state's total to 265.
In Illinois, there were 1,656 new cases, along with 57 additional related deaths.
The state's totals now stand at 77,741 cases and 3,406 deaths.
In Wisconsin, there were 280 additional confirmed cases announced. The state's tally now stands at 10,219.
With two more related deaths, the state's toll now stands at 400.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)