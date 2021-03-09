Five additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
That increased the county’s total to 12,457.
There were no additional related deaths confirmed in the county, and the toll remained 196, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three new cases were reported in Jackson County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county's total to 2,106.
Two new cases were reported in Clayton and Delaware counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,603 and 1,865.
One new case was reported in Jones County, increasing the total to 2,854.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 54, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the nine still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa had 513 additional cases, for a total of 340,207.
The state had 15 additional related deaths, for a total of 5,574.