Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Both Dubuque County and Grant County, Wis., had among their largest 24-hour totals of new COVID-19 cases to date during the span from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- One hundred new cases in Dubuque County were confirmed, as the county soared past the 4,000 mark. It was the first time that at least 100 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. since Sept. 24, when there were 128. Dubuque County now has the sixth-highest total in the state, behind Polk, Woodbury, Johnson, Black Hawk and Linn counties.
- Notable case total benchmarks for Dubuque County: First case announced on March 19; 500 cases: June 28; 1,000 cases: July 14; 1,500 cases: Aug. 2; 2,000 cases: Aug. 30; 2,500 cases: Sept. 17; 3,000 cases: Sept. 24; 3,500 cases: Oct. 1; 4,000 cases: Oct. 10.
- A total of 271 new tests for Dubuque County were recorded in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 36.9%. The county’s to-date positivity rate moved up to 12.5%.
- With 860 new confirmed cases and 3,224 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Saturday stood at 26.7%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 13.9%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,572 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, an increase of 55 from the previous day.
- Jones County had 13 new cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday. Delaware County had six more cases, Jackson County had five and Clayton County had four.
- According to the state, Delaware County had the highest 14-day positivity rate in eastern Iowa as of 5 p.m. Saturday at 17.2%. According to the TH’s calculations based on state totals, however, the county has had 159 new cases on 446 tests during that 14-day span, which equates to a positivity rate of 35.7%.
- The state continues to track COVID-19 outbreaks at three area long-term-care facilities. As of Saturday night, the state reported one fewer case and one less person recovered at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, moving it to 64 cases with 41 recovered. It is not clear how or why those totals decreased. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remains at 17 cases, with 14 recovered; and MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care remained at 20 cases, with seven recovered.
- The state on Saturday released the hospitalization numbers statewide as of Friday afternoon. Dubuque County had 28; Delaware County, six; Jackson County, three; and Clayton and Jones counties, one each.
- There were no new COVID-19-related deaths in the 10-county TH coverage area in the 24-hour period.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,116 during the 24-hour span to reach 98,588. Iowa’s death toll increased by 14 to 1,455.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported another 54 cases on Saturday. The county health department reports that it has averaged more than 30 cases per day over the previous two weeks. However, no additional related deaths have been reported in the county since Sept. 8
- Iowa County reported 14 more cases Saturday after having 13 on Friday. Lafayette County had 11 new cases Saturday, while Crawford County had three.
- The Lafayette County Health Department will host drive-thru testing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Ames Multipurpose Building, 11974 Ames Road in Darlington. No appointment is necessary, but pre-registration is strongly recommended at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,742 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 147,560. There were 18 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,458.
- In Illinois, the state reported five more cases for Jo Daviess County on Saturday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,905 new cases Saturday, along with 31 additional related deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 316,423 cases and 8,975 deaths.