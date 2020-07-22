PEOSTA, Iowa — The City of Peosta again has suspended all in-person transactions because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County.
City staff will continue to communicate with and provide services for the public electronically, by phone, by mail and by appointment when necessary, the city announced.
Appointments can be made between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Visit cityofpeosta.org or call 563-556-8751 for more information.
The city’s mailing address is P.O. Box 65, Peosta, IA 52068.