Iowa officials announced today that 34 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, including the first in Clayton County.
The statewide total jumped 24% from Wednesday to today.
A Clayton County woman between the ages of 18 and 40 years old tested positive, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. She is "self-isolating at home," according to officials.
As with all Iowa cases, no additional information has been released about that person.
“While this is Clayton County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Clayton County Visiting Nurse Association Director Stacey Killian in a press release.
No new cases in Dubuque County were reported this morning, leaving its total at six. There have been no confirmed cases in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
The 34 new cases bring the statewide total to 179. One death, that of a Dubuque County resident, has been reported so far.
There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date, according to a press release.
The vast majority of people infected with COVID-19 only will experience mild to moderate illness.
As of noon, neither Illinois or Wisconsin had released updated figures today.
As of Wednesday, Wisconsin had 585 confirmed cases and Illinois, 1,865.