In each of the five ZIP codes in Dubuque County with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, the age group of 19 to 24 years old accounts for the most infections.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team released the age group information this week as part of an effort by officials to provide detailed data to local communities throughout the county on COVID-19’s impact. The new data set, current as of Monday, shows which age group has the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in each ZIP code, but it does not state what those percentages are.
In half of the 16 ZIP codes that fall in the county, the age group of 19 to 24 years old was the most common or tied for the most common.
That included the five areas with the most cases so far — the three ZIP codes encompassing Dubuque and the ones for Dyersville and Peosta.
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said the age groups were released in order to provide communities with a better snapshot of who in the community is being most impacted by COVID-19 without potentially identifying specific people.
“We can’t release the exact numbers of each age group because then it would be easier for the smaller communities to narrow that down,” Lambert said. “We’re just trying to give people an idea of what the ballpark is for the age group with the most positive cases.”
While Lambert said the information should be helpful for communities to better understand the presence of COVID-19 among local populations, she added that the most prominent age group that tests positive in each ZIP code is rapidly changing.
“It’s just a snapshot of what the numbers were at a certain point,” Lambert said. “It helps us to determine target populations on how to provide guidance to our communities.”
One trend is the rural communities in the county tended to have their most common age groups be older. Lambert said this can largely be attributed to small rural towns generally having older populations.
“A lot of the people raised in small towns tend to move away to attend college or find a job in a larger city,” Lambert said. “It wasn’t a surprise to us that the more rural ZIP codes had majority age groups that were older.”
Epworth Mayor Sandra Gassman said she feels the most recent information will allow residents to be aware if their age group is experiencing the most cases. In the ZIP code encompassing Epworth, the age group consisting of people ages 30 to 34 years old had the highest percentage of cases.
“If you belong to that age group, it would make that particular group a little more sensitive to wear a mask and be careful,” Gassman said.
Asbury Mayor Jim Adams said he questions how useful the numbers are for municipalities since they can’t determine where the positive cases were contracted.
“If you have a lot of kids that live in Asbury but tested positive while they were at college, then there’s nothing really that we can do about that,” Adams said. “The ZIP code data has some value, but there are still a lot of questions.”
Lambert said county health officials will continue to analyze the COVID-19 data for all of the county’s ZIP codes, including sharing weekly updates on the total number of cases for each one.