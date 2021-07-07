The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team on Tuesday presented a proposal for a series of lottery drawings aimed at incentivizing residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
A total of four such prizes valued at $10,000 would be up for grabs.
The first drawing with two prizes would be open to all county residents who were fully vaccinated as of a yet-to-be-determined date in the future.
The second drawing with two additional prizes would be held a month or two later and be open to anyone who has became fully vaccinated since the first cutoff date.
“Each of the four winners will receive $10,000 or a gift(s) of equal price,” according to the proposal.
Officials believe that the timing of the drawings will prompt currently unvaccinated people to get fully vaccinated by the time of the second drawing.
“The first lottery for those fully vaccinated before or after (the date of the first drawing) will also serve as promotion for those still not vaccinated who may be inclined to register for the second lottery,” the incident management team wrote in their proposal.
The team developed its proposal at the request of county supervisors after team members previously voiced some concerns, specifically about cash prizes.
In conducting research for its proposal, the Dubuque County team spoke to officials in Polk County, where a similar lottery system is ongoing. Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said results in Polk County had been mixed.
“They had seen their vaccinations increase but not where they wanted them to increase to,” Lambert said. “It’s been a slow increase, and at this point, it has been a small increase.”
The Polk County vaccine lottery started on June 15 and runs through Aug. 22, according to that county’s website. County residents who are fully vaccinated are eligible to win prizes. Every Friday, 10 $1,000 prizes are being awarded. In addition, on every second Friday, a $50,000 prize and a $5,000 scholarship also are awarded.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough directed Lambert on Tuesday to continue discussions with Polk County to learn more.
“The question I would have for Polk is not just how much vaccines increased by, but how much they spent on marketing,” McDonough said. “If you do something and it’s a big secret, you can expect it to be a small increase.”
The Dubuque County team also researched some of the 25 states who have instituted a statewide COVID-19 vaccine lottery, although their success is still somewhat unknown.
“Many of the states that have adopted this system seem to be mid-progress within the lottery, making it difficult to find data on their success,” the team wrote in its proposal.
Also, the incident management team listed some possible downsides to the program, which it labeled “Challenges to Consider” in its proposal. They included:
— Cash incentives might lead people to incorrectly conclude that the vaccine is dangerous and that a cash reward is a reimbursement for possible side effects.
— That when booster shots are needed in the future, people might wait because they believe there will be more incentives.
Residents would have to register via a portal on the Dubuque County and City of Dubuque websites or in person at a destination yet to be determined. Members of the incident management team then would cross-reference winners’ names with Iowa’s Immunization Registry Information System to ensure that they are vaccinated.
County Supervisor Jay Wickham wanted to know who, between the county and city, would pay for the collective $40,000 cash prizes, plus marketing for the lottery.
“Both the city and Dubuque County have tens of millions of dollars,” he said, referencing payments from the American Rescue Plan Act.
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said that if the Board of Supervisors approved the plan, the county would pay for it, as the program is currently proposed.
The proposal will be considered tonight by the Dubuque County Board of Health at its 6 p.m. meeting. That board’s recommendation regarding the proposed lottery then would go to the county Board of Supervisors, which would make the final decision on the matter.