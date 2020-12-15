Nearly nine months after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Dubuque County, the two Dubuque hospitals on Monday night were slated to receive their first doses of a vaccine against the virus that has killed hundreds of thousands across the country.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital were expected to receive shipments of the Pfizer vaccine expected to contain nearly 2,000 doses. In Iowa City, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on Monday morning was the first in the state to start vaccinating employees.
Robert Wethal, MercyOne Dubuque chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, framed the moment as a momentous one in the community’s ongoing battle against COVID-19.
“Many people feel that this is the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “It is definitely going to make fighting this disease easier. It will give us another tool.”
Upon arriving at MercyOne, the vaccines were to be handled in accordance with specific guidelines that included placement in cold storage. Wethal said Monday that the first vaccines were due to be administrated today.
The first doses would be given to staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients for long periods of time, a group that includes nurses, physical therapists, respiratory therapists and physicians.
Wethal emphasized that the process won’t be complete the instant the vaccine is administered: The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, given 21 days apart.
For these workers, however, it still provides a sense of comfort during a year of difficulty.
“There are bedside nurses who have been working with those who are highly contagious and extremely ill, and they have known it could be them (who gets sick with the virus) at any time,” Wethal said. “We are lucky that the (personal protective equipment) is very effective, but I think this will give them an added layer of assurance.”
SAFE TREATMENT
Neither Finley nor Mercy is requiring that employees take the vaccine, and the quantity of doses received this week is not enough for all employees of the two Dubuque hospitals.
But Robin Scalise, Finley’s vaccine lead and vice president of operations, said there has been a high level of interest among staff in obtaining it.
She believes this reaction from medical professionals sends a strong message to members of the public about the vaccine.
“There is a lot of excitement about it and a lot of health care providers and staff wanting to get the vaccine,” Scalise said. “I think that gives a good indicator that people feel it is safe and will be effective.”
Finley Pharmacy Director Greg Brosius acknowledged that some people might have a sense of trepidation comes to the vaccine, especially given the relatively short window of time in which it was developed.
However, he emphasized — just as federal health experts have — that patient reactions to the vaccine have been studied closely before it was released.
“They look at every sniffle a patient may get and document all those who are adversely affected,” he said. “Although there can be side effects with this vaccine or any vaccine, this didn’t show much for serious side effects. It gives you a lot of confidence this will be safe.”
The FDA, considered the world’s strictest medical regulator, said the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears safe and strongly protective, and the agency laid out the data in a daylong public meeting last week for scientists and consumers alike to see.
And while the vaccine itself was developed in a short timetable, Brosius emphasized that the underlying technology — utilizing messenger RNA — that supported it has been around for a while.
As time goes on and the treatment becomes more widely available, Brosius is hopeful that residents will be comfortable taking it.
“People shouldn’t be afraid to get it,” he said. “The best thing we can do is vaccinate as many people as we can.”
NOT OUT OF THE WOODS
As initial doses arrive in Dubuque, medical professionals are attempting to make it clear that the COVID-19 vaccine is not a silver bullet.
MercyOne and Finley will maintain the same protocols that have been in place for months.
Over time, the vaccine will be accessible to a greater proportion of the public. But Brosius emphasized that this will not happen immediately.
“General consensus is it will take at least through summer for the majority of the U.S. to get vaccinated,” he said.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team announced last week that assuming Moderna receives approval for its vaccine this week, 400 doses of that are scheduled to be given to workers at Crescent Community Health Center, Grand River Medical Group and Medical Associates Clinics starting on Monday, Dec. 21.
The vaccination of residents and staff at Dubuque County’s 11 long-term-care facilities is expected to begin on Dec. 28, while vaccinations for those at assisted-living facilities should start in January.
Because the virus won’t be conquered overnight, Wethal emphasized that it is crucial for members of the public to keep following the guidelines and restrictions that have been in place through much of 2020.
“People are going to feel like the vaccine is here and everything is back to normal,” he said. “We cannot get everyone vaccinated overnight. That is why we have to keep doing everything we have been doing, which includes keeping groups low, masking and practicing good hygiene. That should buy us time to get more people vaccinated.”