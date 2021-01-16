Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added 36 new COVID-19 positive cases between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell to 11%.
- Eleven additional cases were confirmed in Jackson County during the 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate moved down to 15%.
- Five additional cases were reported in Delaware County. The county’s rate remained at 13%.
- Clayton County had four additional cases, and its rate fell two percentage points to 15%.
- Jones County had three additional cases and its rate ticked down by one percentage point to 12%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday released updated county-level hospitalization data as of Thursday afternoon, showing: Dubuque County had nine residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, a decrease of three since Monday; Jones Co
- unty, five, an increase of five; Clayton County had three, a decrease of two; Delaware County had four, a decrease of two; Jackson County, one, a decrease of one.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, there were just two area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. The cases include 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque and 35 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, an increase of 12 over 24 hours earlier.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,296 in 24 hours for a total of 303,120. There were six additional deaths, and the toll stood at 4,257 at 5 p.m. Friday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 11 additional cases Friday, and Lafayette County also added 11 cases. Iowa County had six new cases and Crawford County had one.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,269 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 518,251. There were 32 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,322.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported seven additional cases Friday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,642 new cases reported Friday, along with 123 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 1,059,
324 cases and 18,049 deaths.