The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
One new COVID-19-related death was reported in the tri-state area in Crawford County, Wis. In Grant County, Wis., there were 59 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Wednesday to Saturday. Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, 18 more cases were reported in Crawford County, and 14 each in Iowa and Lafayette counties. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 36 new cases. Iowa’s public health data is only updated once per week, so case updates were not available Saturday.
As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Wednesday.
As of Saturday, 166,877 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.6% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
The Iowa Department of Public Health recently stopped reporting county-level hospitalization data.
As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 99 active cases among students, a decrease of 15 since Wednesday, and 26 among staff, an increase of two. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 34 active cases among students systemwide, an increase of five, and 11 cases among staff, an increase of three. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 44 student cases as of Friday, an increase of 10 since Wednesday, and six staff cases, a decrease of two.
The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,770,377 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 66.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
In Wisconsin, 6,944 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 823,371. The state’s related deaths increased by 34 to 8,722.
As of Saturday, 3,428,950 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
In Illinois, 7,952 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,735,586. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 49 to 26,077.
As of Saturday, 7,740,342 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 71.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.