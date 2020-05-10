Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County. Its total is 188, along with six related deaths. Local officials warn that the case count could climb dramatically soon as the county on Wednesday started a “targeted testing” effort that tested 1,450 people, primarily staff of nursing homes.
- Clayton County reported one additional case, bringing its total to 22. The number of deaths in the county remains at two.
- All other tri-state area counties in the TH coverage area saw no increase in positive cases.
- Across Iowa, 214 new cases were reported for a total of 11,671. There were nine additional deaths, raising the toll to 252. A total of 5,011 people have recovered.
- Statewide in Wisconsin, another 349 confirmed cases were reported. The state’s total now is 9,939. Officials also announced 14 more deaths, pushing the total to 398.
In Illinois, there were 2,325 new cases announced Saturday as well as 111 additional deaths. The state has had 76,085 cases, including 3,349 deaths. The ages of those infected range from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 16,617 specimens for a total of 416,331.