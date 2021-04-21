Fourteen cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 13,197.
The state reported no new related deaths in the county during the 24-hour period. The county's death toll remained at 203, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Ten new cases were reported in Delaware County, increasing the county's total to 2,044.
Three new cases were reported in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,189.
One new case was reported in Clayton County, raising the county's total to 1,674.
The state reported no additional cases in Jones County during the 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 2,934.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 361,314, an increase of 631 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported six additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,899.