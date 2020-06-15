Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- No additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s total remains at 384 — the 15th-highest total in the state. There were no additional related deaths, so the county’s total still is 21. In Dubuque County, 219 people confirmed to have had the coronavirus have recovered. The state COVID-19 tracking website has not updated its hospitalization data since Wednesday, at which time three county residents were hospitalized.
- A total of 6,742 COVID-19 tests have been conducted for Dubuque County — the equivalent of one for every 14.5 people in the county.
- The figures did not change for either of the two long-term-care outbreaks in the Iowa portion of the TH coverage area. As of Sunday, Dubuque Specialty Care still had 51 confirmed cases, with 14 people recovered, while Edgewood Convalescent Home still had 10 cases, with two recovered.
- Statewide, there were 209 new cases confirmed from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The state’s total stood at 23,926 at the latter time. Two more related deaths were reported in that time frame, so the tally sat at 652 as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- About 225,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted for Iowa residents — or one for every 14 residents in the state.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County on Sunday reported two more confirmed cases, while Crawford County had one.
- Statewide, there were 275 new confirmed cases Sunday, pushing the state’s total to 22,758. One additional related death was reported, so that tally now is at 692.
- About 420,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted for Wisconsin residents — the equivalent of one for every 13.9 people in the state.
- In Illinois, there were 672 new cases Sunday, along with 19 related deaths. The state’s totals now are 132,543 cases and 6,308 deaths.
- Nearly 1.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted for Illinois residents — or one for every 10.6 people in the state.