Four additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
The county’s total increased to 13,474.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County during the 48-hour span, so the county’s total remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Clayton County had three additional cases between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, giving the county a total of 1,708.
Jackson County had one additional case as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,250.
There were no additional cases reported in Delaware or Jones counties, where the totals remained 2,108 and 3,008, respectively.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties’ death tolls remained at 57, 57, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 372,021 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 183 since Friday.
There were five additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, so the death toll increased to 6,072.