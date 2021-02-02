One additional death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
That pushed the county's total to 177, which remains the sixth-highest in the state.
Thirteen additional COVID-19 cases were reported in the county during the 24-hour period, increasing its total to 11,843.
The county's 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 9.3% as of 11 a.m. today.
Delaware County had 10 additional cases, moving its tally to 1,800. The county reported no additional deaths, so the toll remained at 37.
Three additional cases were reported in Clayton County, increasing the total to 1,560. With no additional deaths reported, the count remained at 51.
Jones County had two new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 2,786. The county's death toll remained at 53.
Jackson County had no additional cases during the 24-hour period, remaining at 1,993. No additional deaths were reported, so that tally still is 35.
As of 11 a.m. today, one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. The state lists Stonehill Care Center with 27 COVID-19 cases, an increase of one during the 24-hour span. The facility reported 13 of those cases coming during the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 834 additional cases during the 24-hour period, as its total climbed to 320,340.
The state reported 13 additional related deaths, and the cumulative toll moved to 4,919.