A Dubuque hospital is prohibiting most visitors due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community.

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center is prohibiting all visitors except for visitors of children admitted to the hospital, the maternity unit, patients receiving end-of-life care and patients undergoing a qualifying medical procedure.

The hospital will help make virtual connections between patients, friends and family using videoconferencing technology.

Dubuque County has reported 2,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

