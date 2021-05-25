The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- Six additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the county’s total to 13,419.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area during that time.
- As of Monday, 135,788 residents of that 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 55.8% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 27, and from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination clinic and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at The Salvation Army of Dubuque, 1099 Iowa St. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.6%. Rates in other area counties were Clayton County, 1.4%; Delaware County, 1.8%; Jackson County, 5.3%; and Jones County, 2.7%.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Monday. That data stated that, as of Sunday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized — the same number as of Thursday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized, the same total as of Thursday. No such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, a decrease of two, and no such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized, a decrease of one.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 90 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 370,715. The state again reported no additional related deaths, so the total remained at 6,035.
- As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,345,985 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 54% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 151 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, increasing its total to 608,583. One additional related death was reported, so the state’s toll moved to 6,990.
- As of Monday, 2,530,053 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,376,411 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 933 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 10 to 22,633.
As of Sunday, 4,886,011 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 48.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.