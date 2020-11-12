Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County, along with 102 new confirmed cases, from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County's toll climbed to 76 people -- the fifth-highest total in the state -- while its case count moved to 7,275 -- the seventh-highest.
It marked at least the ninth consecutive 24-hour period in which 100 or more new cases were reported as of 11 a.m. in Dubuque County.
Another related death also was reported in Jones County in the time period, so its toll moved to seven.
Additionally, the county reported another 139 new cases in the 24-hour period, with its total rising to 1,671. It is unclear if the continued surge in cases is tied to a massive outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, as the Iowa Department of Corrections has not released updated information about that outbreak since Tuesday.
Delaware County had 30 new cases, moving to 1,120 total. The county's death toll remained at 18.
Twenty-six more cases were reported in Clayton County, so its count stood at 761. Its death toll remained at four.
Twenty-five additional cases were recorded for Jackson County, which now has had 1,099. Its death toll remained at five.
The state continues to track outbreaks at nine local long-term-care centers.
Two more cases were reported at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, which now has 76 cases, with 13 recovered.
As of 11 a.m. today, there were no changes in the 24-hour period in the counts at:
- MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care -- 35 cases and 31 recovered.
- Sunnycrest Manor, Dubuque -- 20 cases and 17 recovered.
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 11 cases and three recovered.
- Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered
- Good Neighbor Home, Manchester -- 81 cases and 64 recovered.
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases and two recovered.
- Anamosa Care Center – 38 cases and none recovered.
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- six cases and none recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported a 24-hour increase of 4,338 cases, pushing the total to 170,359.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 30 to 1,928.