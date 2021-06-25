The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- Two additional area COVID-19 cases — one each in Dubuque County, Iowa, and Grant County, Wis. — were reported between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- As of Thursday, 146,232 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 56.5% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. The most-recent data showed that, as of Tuesday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 58 more residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, upping the state’s total to 373,372. The state’s death toll rose by four to 6,124.
- As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,491,496 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 55.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County health officials announced Thursday the county currently has no reported active cases of COVID-19. County health officials reported 1,577 cases, 10 related deaths and 1,567 recovered individuals over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 116 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 612,445. The state’s death toll rose by 12 to 7,273.
- As of Thursday, 2,805,054 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 56.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,390,140 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 248 cases from Wednesday. The state’s death toll rose by 18 to 23,191.
- As of Thursday, 5,651,852 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 52.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.