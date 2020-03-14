Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic prompted another wave of local postponements and closures to be announced Friday.
No parade in Galena
The acclaimed St. Patrick’s Day parade in Galena, Ill., will not be held today.
The Galena Elks Lodge, in conjunction with City of Galena officials, announced that they made the decision in order to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order that all public events attracting more than 1,000 people be postponed.
However, the Shamrock Shimmy 5K still will be held at 8 a.m. at the Galena Elks Lodge, 123 N. Main St.
Five Flags events nixed
Five Flags Center announced three big concerts will be postponed.
The Midwest Spring Jam featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Twista and Do or Die, set for today, was pushed to Oct. 10. The March 27 concert featuring Air Supply will be held Oct. 9. Insane Clown Posse‘s show has been moved from April 30 to Sept. 24.
The Harlem Globetrotters event set for Friday, March 20, also has been postponed.
County political conventionsThe Republican Party of Iowa will hold county conventions as scheduled today.
Meanwhile, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Friday that its county conventions, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, will be postponed.
County-level conventions are part of the process leading up to the national convention, where a Democratic presidential candidate officially will be.
Other local eventsDubuque
- BestFest 2020 in Dubuque, set for Thursday, March 26, is canceled.
- Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is postponing “all in-person events, activities and programs for a minimum of the next 30 days.”
- “Reading with Rover” today at Carnegie-Stout Public Library is canceled.
- Julien Dubuque International Film Festival postponed its Thursday, March 19, screening of “Love Always, Mom.” However, organizers said the ninth annual festival remains scheduled for Wednesday to Sunday, April 22 to 26, in downtown Dubuque.
- The second Midwest Organic Pork Conference, scheduled to run through today in Dubuque, has been canceled.
- The Julien Chamber Choir has canceled its Sunday, March 22, concert.
- The Colt Cadets camp on Friday to Sunday, March 27 to 29, is canceled. However, its camp from Friday to Sunday, April 24 to 26, remains on schedule at this point.
- Clarke University Music Department’s “Musical Menus: Old, New, Golden, Blue,” set for Thursday to Saturday, March 26 to 28, has been postponed.
- The University of Dubuque Heritage Center postponed the Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17, performances of “The Norm of Greatness: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
- The University of Dubuque Wind and Jazz Ensemble’s “Showstoppers: Music of Stage and Screen” has been postponed from Saturday, March 21.
- Greater Dubuque Development Corp. is postponing in-person meetings through May 1, including Distinctively Dubuque (March 18 to April 15), Students of Color Career Luncheon (March 24), Career Services Visit (April 30 and May 1), Spring Workforce Breakfast (May 1) and community newcomer tours.
- Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools is postponing its March 31 Enhancing Excellence Luncheon until the fall.
Elsewhere
- The Midwest Dairy Symposium at University of Wisconsin-Platteville scheduled for Monday, March 16, has been canceled.
- The Jackson County (Iowa) 4-H basketball tournament has been postponed.
- Bellevue (Iowa) Fire & Rescue is postponing its Friday, March 20, fish fry.
- The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association canceled its annual dinner meeting set for Tuesday, March 24.
- The Grant County (Wis.) Master Gardener Spring Conference set for Saturday, March 21, is canceled.
- The Platteville (Wis.) Fire Department has canceled its annual pancake breakfast.
- The Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts postponed the Songwriters Showcase, set for Thursday, March 19; The Broad Stretch, set for Tuesday, March 24; and the Spoken Word Closing Show, set for Sunday, March 29. Also postponed is the center’s radio show, “Around the World in
- 80 Days,” scheduled for Thursday-Sunday, April 23-26.
- The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums in Platteville, Wis., is canceling Animal House at the Museums on Wednesdays, March 18 and April 1.