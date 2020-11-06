GALENA, Ill. — Although the Jo Daviess County Courthouse remains open to the public, officials today asked residents to only come for in-person business if absolutely necessary.
Individuals should call the appropriate county departments if they are unsure if they are required to conduct business in person, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
County departments and their phone numbers include:
- Assessor, 815-777-1016
- County clerk, 815-777-0161
- Public defender, 815-777-3087
- State’s attorney, 815-777-0109
- IT/GIS, 815-777-9297
- Health department, 815-777-0263
- County recorder, 815-777-9694
- Circuit clerk, 815-777-0037
- Probation, 815-777-0356
- Sheriff, 815-777-2141
- Treasurer, 815-777-0355
- County highway, 815-777-2337
- County administrator, 815-777-6557
Courthouse visitors are asked to use sanitizing stations throughout the building.
Fines and fees can be paid online at jodaviess.org
All jail programs that are conducted by outside volunteers have been suspended, and inmates brought to the jail will be subject to additional medical screening.