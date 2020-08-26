As Dubuque County health leaders consider a possible countywide mask mandate in response to COVID-19, at least 10 mayors have come out in opposition to such a measure.
The Dubuque County Board of Health is considering a mandate that would require people over the age of 3 to wear face coverings indoors, as well as outside if they cannot maintain social distance. A public hearing on the matter is planned during the board’s virtual meeting at 6 p.m. today.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough reported this week that municipal leaders formed a consensus opposing the proposal during a recent meeting of mayors of Dubuque County cities.
“Of the mayors present — more than 10 — there was 100% unanimity that we were overstepping our bounds,” she said. “They don’t believe this is the way to get more citizens to be more inclined to wear masks. (They believe) folks who live outside the city of Dubuque are not the same that live inside the city of Dubuque.”
The resolution in question closely mirrors one passed by the Dubuque City Council this month.
People over the age of 3 would have to wear cloth masks in interior public spaces and businesses, and outside if unable to keep 6 feet of distance from others. Businesses would be prohibited from serving people who enter their premises without masks. Exceptions exist, such as for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks, if they have written notice on them.
The mandate would last until the Iowa governor removes the state’s emergency declaration. It would apply to the entirety of the county outside of the city of Dubuque.
If recommended by the Board of Health, the matter would go to the county Board of Supervisors, who have the final say.
Epworth Mayor Sandra Gassman confirmed Tuesday that the mayors reached a consensus against the mandate at the recent meeting.
“I’m a believer in local control,” she said. “If Epworth is having a problem, Epworth can mandate masks. It is not the county Board of Health’s job to tell the cities what to do.”
Gassman acknowledged that she had no way of knowing exact details of COVID-19 activity in Epworth because public health officials told her providing zip-code-level data would violate the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. However, she said that indicates to her that the number of local cases is small.
Gassman said she also questioned if the Board of Health’s proposal had teeth.
“The resolution shared with us has no enforcement to it,” she said. “That’s my major concern. Are we going to expect (local police) to enforce it? Will the businesses have to enforce it?”
Gassman said Peosta Mayor Jim Merton and Holy Cross Mayor Brian Maiers were to draft a letter to the Board of Health on behalf of the mayors present. Neither Merton nor Maiers responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
Enforcement was a concern of Asbury Mayor Jim Adams, who originally joined the consensus during the mayors’ meeting.
“My objection lies strictly with that because I seem to be the minority in that room in that I believe masks should be required,” he said.
Since last week’s meeting, however, Adams received information that convinced him the mandate could be enforced, and he rescinded his support of the letter.
Adams recognized, though, that plenty of his constituents oppose the mandate.
“Most probably don’t want it,” he said. “The businesses don’t want it. But I don’t know if there’s a strong ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ in the community.”
Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens did not attend the mayors’ meeting because a family member became sick and tested positive for COVID-19. He had not been asked to join the letter, but he said most of his constituents thought the pandemic was a political issue with severe economic reverberations.
“They cannot take another shutdown,” he said. “They feel there would be a lot more businesses vacant if another one came.”
Heavens said one compromise that might appease his residents was a sunset date on the proposed mask mandate.
McDonough said another point of contention during the mayors’ meeting was that the mayors “do not know the Board of Health.”
“It was pointed out to me by more than 10 mayors of the cities that none of our current individuals on the Board of Health live in their towns,” she said. “The mayors are not happy with the Board of Health. They would like to have someone who has a better understanding of small-town living.”
That concern came up at the supervisors’ meeting this week. There was one vacancy on the board and just one applicant: Lynn Sutton, a nurse by trade and a former Dubuque City Council member.
McDonough advocated that the county supervisors wait to fill the position until they more aggressively seek a candidate from outside Dubuque, if not a resident of one of the smaller cities.
Supervisor Jay Wickham commended McDonough’s goal but said now was not the time to leave a vacancy on the board.
“That would be great,” he said. “It would be also great to have our boards full. Specifically with the Board of Health, it’s a very weighty challenge in today’s pandemic, with the amount of meetings, discussions, the serious nature of what they do.”
Last month, however, Wickham and Supervisor Dave Baker voted to temporarily postpone filling two open positions on the Board of Health, citing a desire for more structure to be in place and clearer responsibilities between the board and the supervisors. The supervisors then voted to fill the positions two weeks later.
For her part, Sutton said she planned to support the proposed mask mandate.
“None of us really want to wear the mask,” she said. “But if we want to eradicate anything, we’re going to have to do it. It takes a bold move to make that progress.”
Sutton likened the mandate to vaccination requirements that succeeded in quelling outbreaks of polio and other diseases.