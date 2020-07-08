In Iowa, 461 new cases were recorded between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. There were 32,388 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Seven additional related deaths were reported, so the total is at 732.
In Wisconsin, another 598 confirmed cases were reported today, pushing the state's total to 33,154.
Two additional related deaths were reported, so the toll moved to 807.
In Illinois, there were 980 new confirmed cases today, including 36 additional confirmed deaths.
The state has a total of 149,432 cases, including 7,099 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)