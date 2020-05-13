MANCHESTER, Iowa — Delaware County health officials on Tuesday advised area businesses readying to reopen their storefronts against promoting the use of gloves while out shopping or running errands.
The comments came during a Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce virtual event Tuesday morning.
“We are not wanting people to wear gloves to come into businesses,” said Charity Loecke, a registered nurse with Delaware County Public Health. “That actually is worse than (bare) hands. Good hand-washing is really important.”
A press release from Regional Medical Center in Manchester states that disposable gloves only are recommended to be worn if a person is cleaning and disinfecting surfaces or caring for a COVID-19 patient.
“There are reasons why gloves aren’t always an effective protection measure outside of direct patient care,” it states. “There could be a tear in the gloves or you could put them on or take them off incorrectly. However, the most important reason to not wear gloves is they give you a false sense of security, and you end up touching many things you shouldn’t — including your face — leading to self-contamination.”