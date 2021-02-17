One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. The county's death toll rose to 190, the sixth-highest in the state.
Twenty-one additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,155.
The county's 14-day positivity rate fell slightly to 6.4% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported four additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,073. Deaths remained at 37.
Delaware County reported two additional cases, increasing the county's total to 1,839. Deaths remained at 38.
Clayton County reported three additional cases, raising the total to 1,587. The county did not report any additional deaths, remaining at 53.
Jones County reported 2,831 cases as of 11 a.m. today, one higher than the the same time on Tuesday. The county's total number of deaths remained at 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 75 positive COVID-19 cases, four of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 621 additional cases, increasing the state’s total to 330,434.
The state reported 43 additional deaths, increasing Iowa's total to 5,306.