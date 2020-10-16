Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- There were 70 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- The new cases came from 219 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 32%. The county’s to-date positivity rate increased to 13.1%.
- With 890 new confirmed cases and 2,882 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Thursday was 30.9%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 15.2% on Thursday evening.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,617 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, a decrease of 21 from the previous day.
- Delaware County reported 17 new cases on just 36 tests for a 24-hour positivity rate of 47.2%. By the TH’s calculations, the two-week positivity rate for Delaware County is at 41.5%. The state website puts the rate at 21.4%.
- Jackson County reported 13 more cases in that 24-hour span; Jones County, nine; and Clayton County, three.
- None of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area reported any additional related deaths in the 24-hour span.
- There are outbreaks in four area long-term-care centers in Iowa. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 73 cases, with 45 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care increased by three to 28 cases with 11 recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque increased by two to 20 cases with 16 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has four positive cases, with one person recovered.
- The state reported Thursday on hospitalizations by county as of Wednesday. Dubuque County had 21; Clayton County, one; Delaware County, six; Jackson County, four; and Jones County, two.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,330 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 103,640 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The related death toll increased by eight, topping 1,500 and moving to 1,506.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 42 additional cases Thursday. In the past 14 days, Grant County has averaged 30.9 new cases per day.
- Crawford County reported 18 new cases Thursday; Iowa County, 13; and Lafayette County, four.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported a record 3,747 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 162,325. The previous daily record was 3,279 cases, set on Tuesday. There were 17 additional related deaths Thursday, so the state count moved to 1,553. The number of people hospitalized continued its steady increase this week, rising to a new all-time high of 1,043.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported five new cases Thursday.
Statewide, Illinois reported 4,015 new cases, along with 53 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 331,620 cases and 9,127 deaths.