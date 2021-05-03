The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added three additional positive COVID-19 cases between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- There were no additional deaths reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area during that 24-hour span.
- The Telegraph Herald has changed how vaccination figures are reported. Data on fully vaccinated individuals will now be sourced from the Centers for Disease Control for all three states and all 10 counties in the coverage area. The Telegraph Herald will no longer provide figures on how many residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- The percentages calculated will now reflect how many individuals age 16 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
- A walk-in vaccination clinic will be held at the Visiting Nurses Association, 660 Iowa St. from 4 to 7 p.m. today. Additional clinics are planned through May 17. Details can be found at bit.ly/3aEYGxP.
- Delaware County has several walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for this week. Six clinics will be held on Tuesday, May 4, at Greeley Commercial Club (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Dundee Community Room (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Edgewood Community Room (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Masonville-Old Sullivan Hall (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Colesburg Community Center (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Ryan Fire Station (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). Three clinics will be held on Thursday, May 6, at Earlville United Parish (9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.), Hopkinton Community Center (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Delhi United Methodist Church (2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.). For more information, call 563-927-7551.
- Regional Family Health in Manchester will offer vaccine appointments beginning today. To request an appointment, call 563-927-7777.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Sunday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Wednesday, six residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19. Three such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized. Two such residents each of Clayton and Jones counties were hospitalized. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.8%; Delaware County, 3.6%; Jackson County, 3.3%; and Jones County, 3.3%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 291 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 365,519. The state reported seven additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Sunday, raising the death toll to 5,959.
- Residents of Iowa County, Wis., who might have barriers to getting to a vaccination clinic are encouraged to contact the county health department at 608-930-9870 or fill out a form at tinyurl.com/3zvesbrx.
- Wisconsin reported 405 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing its total to 599,227. The state’s death toll remained at 6,839.
- In Illinois, vaccine appointments are available in Jo Daviess County for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Midwest Medical Center. To register, visit tinyurl.com/7t2dtth4.
- There were 1,860 new COVID-19 cases announced Sunday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,339,728. The state reported 27 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 22,019.