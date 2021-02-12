Vaccinations of Dubuque County teachers and school employees kicked off Thursday at the new county point-of-distribution site at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque.
A total of 1,950 members of staff from the county’s three school districts were scheduled to receive their first dose of vaccines beginning Thursday and continuing over the next few days. That represents a little more than half of all the county’s PK-12 school staff.
Six hundred received their first dose Thursday, most at the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team’s new site in the space formerly occupied by the Younkers women’s store.
Kate Dean, a school counselor at Mazzuchelli Middle School in Dubuque, received her first dose at 11:30 a.m.
“You could have seen how excited I was by the multitude of exclamation marks on today’s date on my calendar,” she said. “I had pretty much signed on the moment I got my email.”
That email from Grand River Medical Group went out Tuesday night to 250 Holy Family Catholic Schools employees.
Dubuque County public health officials received enough vaccine this week to administer first doses for about half of the total interested employees of Holy Family, Dubuque Community Schools and Western Dubuque Community School District.
Stacey Killian, administrator of the Visiting Nurse Association — Dubuque County’s contracted public health arm — said the schools then decided what groups would go when.
“We worked directly with the schools, asked them to work with their staff, who considered contact and risk,” she said. “They provided the county with a list of those who wanted it.”
That looked different with each district.
Dubuque Community Schools officials based their decision on proximity and age. Starting Monday, Feb. 15, most of the district’s students will move from a hybrid schedule that alternates in-person and remote attendance days to full-time, in-person learning.
“We have some special education teachers who work with kids where they need to be in close proximity to them and have some kids who can’t wear a mask for various reasons,” said Superintendent Stan Rheingans. “After that, we started with age — our oldest teachers, bus drivers, other staff.”
He said this week’s allocation should cover all staff 37 and older.
Western Dubuque broke its staff up geographically.
“It was easier for us to break it down by building, so we didn’t have to figure out how to cover in different buildings,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts.
Holy Family focused first on teachers and staff such as Dean, who have close contact with students.
Yea or nay?
Interest among staff in receiving the vaccine varied a little by district, but in all, this demographic proved more interested than some other groups prioritized earlier by the state. Some area long-term-care facilities, for instance, previously reported 30% to 50% of staff accepting the offer for a vaccine.
At Dubuque Community Schools, Rheingans said, 70% to 75% of staff want to get the vaccine, while the rest refused.
Chris Burns, seventh-grade exploratory teacher at Roosevelt Middle School, said he had heard from no one who was refusing the vaccine.
“I and everyone I’ve heard from were really excited,” he said. “For me, honestly it wasn’t just about school. My family works in high-risk environments, so getting to see my parents and sister hasn’t been doable. More than anything, it was about this pandemic coming to an end sooner rather than later.”
At Western Dubuque, 550 staff, or 86%, wanted the vaccine, while 90 refused it.
“They justified those decisions, and we did not press them on it,” Colpitts said.
Colpitts was scheduled to get his own first dose Thursday afternoon.
At Holy Family, Communications Director Zoe Houlihan said just 7% of staff refused the vaccine.
Dean admitted that she had not always been as excited as she was in the end.
“If you take me back about six months, I would have had reservations because that seemed like a really short amount of time for a vaccine to take,” she said.
But Dean said she educated herself and talked at length to family members who worked in the medical field.
“If I can’t trust my mom, I don’t know who I can trust,” she said. “Anything I can do to make school some semblance of normal.”
Day one
Each of the school staff who talked to the Telegraph Herald said the process at the county’s new point-of-distribution site at the mall went smoothly.
“It was a whole eight-minute process before I got the shot,” Dean said.
Burns, too, said his experience was fast and simple.
“It’s a good facility to use, given its size,” he said. “Everything is very spaced out.”
Killian admitted to having been nervous going in. Staff from the VNA, Grand River and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital staffed the site on Thursday.
“I truly thought we might have more hiccups than we did,” she said. “We’ve got a great system out there to get a lot of people through there in a short time period. We have such great communication between the providers.”
County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert said earlier this week that the county COVID-19 Incident Management Team plans to administer the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations to all the county’s PK-12 school staff by the end of next week.
The Iowa Department of Public Health told Lambert to expect 1,950 doses next week as well — enough to cover the remaining school staff.
That would leave 130 doses, which will be administered to child care workers, of which Dubuque County has around 350.
Last week’s 1,950 doses went to residents 65 and older.