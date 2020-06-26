Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Eighteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the county total to 478 cases at the latter time. The increase comes two days after the county saw a record 35 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.
- No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, and the number of recovered in the county increased by one. Subtracting those two totals from the number of confirmed cases, the county appears to have 210 “active” cases, up 17 from Wednesday night. Three people with COVID-19 in the county were hospitalized as of Thursday night, according to the state.
- The free Test Iowa Clinic held this week at Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Road will extend through next week. Iowans must first complete the Test Iowa assessment at www.testiowa.com. They will then be provided an identification number, which is required to be tested. Residents without internet access should contact the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association at 563-556-6200.
- Two area long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list: Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 24 recovered, an uptick of two recoveries. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered, unchanged since Tuesday.
- Two new cases were reported between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday in Clayton County, bringing its total to 37, with 31 recovered and three deceased. The state dashboard showed a decrease of 20 in the number of people tested between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, so perhaps the previous day’s numbers were overstated.
- Delaware and Jackson counties each reported one more new case in that time span. Their respective totals are 36 and 21.
- Statewide, Iowa reported an additional 545 cases during that time frame, for a total of 27,258. There were two additional related deaths, for a total of 694.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported five more cases, elevating its total to 141. Lafayette County had four more cases, with its total growing to 65.
- Grant and Lafayette counties are among 22 in the state that have a “high” COVID-19 activity level, according to a Wisconsin Department of Health Services dashboard. The designation is based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks. Crawford and Iowa counties show medium COVID-19 activity.
- Statewide, there were 464 new cases reported Thursday, so the total now sits at 26,227. There were nine more related deaths. The state toll is 766.
- In Illinois, 894 new cases and 40 additional related deaths were reported Thursday. That pushed the state’s totals to 139,434 cases and 6,810 deaths.
- One more confirmed case has been reported in Jo Daviess County, which now has 41.