Officials announced Wednesday that two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jo Daviess County, Ill., as well as one more each in Dubuque and Clayton counties in Iowa.
In Iowa, there were 52 new cases Wednesday, pushing the state’s total to 549 — a 10% increase over Tuesday’s total.
There now are 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, four in Jones County, two in Clayton County and one in Jackson County. No cases have been confirmed in Delaware County. Nine people with the virus statewide have died, after two more deaths were reported Wednesday — one in Polk County and the other in Washington County.
Illinois reported 986 additional cases of the coronavirus strain Wednesday, bringing its total to 6,980. That’s a 16% increase over the total as of Tuesday. Three cases now have been confirmed in Jo Daviess County, and 141 deaths have been recorded statewide.
In Wisconsin, another 199 confirmed cases were announced Wednesday. The state’s total is now 1,351 — 15% higher than Tuesday. There have been 24 deaths. Three cases have been confirmed in Iowa County, two in Grant County and one in Crawford County. No cases have been recorded in Lafayette County.
View maps showing the number of cases by county in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin at TelegraphHerald.com.