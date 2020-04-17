Iowa officials today announced 191 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one more each in Dubuque and Jones counties.
The statewide total now sits at 2,332.
Four more related deaths were reported today, so the state total now stands at 64.
Dubuque County now has had 40 confirmed cases and one death.
Jones County has had 13 cases and no deaths.
Clayton County has had seven cases and one death.
Jackson County has had four cases, and Delaware County, two. Neither county has had a death of someone confirmed to have COVID-19.