One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Jones County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 56.
Twelve cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 13,223.
No additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period. The county's total remained at 204, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Five additional cases were reported in Delaware County. The county's total rose to 2,051.
Three additional cases were reported in Jones County, raising the county's total to 2,941.
No additional cases were reported in Clayton and Jackson counties during the 24-hour span. Their respective totals remained at 1,673 and 2,193.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 362,242, an increase of 431 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported three additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,907.