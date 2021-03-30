The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- Two additional COVID-19-related deaths — one in Jackson County and one in Jo Daviess County — were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Nine additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period.
- By 5 p.m. Monday, 59,926 residents in the 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 19.8% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3% as of 5 p.m. Monday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 5.7%; Jackson County, 4.2%; Jones County, 3.9%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Monday. As of Saturday, there were four Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, an increase of one from Thursday. Jones County had one such resident hospitalized, a decrease of one from Thursday. Jackson County had one hospitalization, the same as Thursday. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Statewide, the number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 261 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 349,885. Four additional related deaths were reported, so the death toll rose to 5,729.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, 583,248 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 4,098 from Sunday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County health officials are scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Wednesday, March 31, at the county fairgrounds. Call 608-723-6416.
- The county also is holding a free COVID-19 testing event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the fairgrounds. Appointments are not required, but officials request individuals pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- Lafayette County has a limited number of appointments available this week for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those who are eligible in Wisconsin. Call 608-776-4895 or visit forms.gle/BuowQawhStbZRmQ39. County health officials ask only individuals who either live or work in Lafayette County submit a request.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 296 additional confirmed cases Monday, increasing the state’s total to 576,044. The state’s death toll rose by three to 6,601.
- Wisconsin reported 1,001,142 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 17.2% of the population.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County will have a vaccination clinic on Thursday, April 1, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena. Individuals eligible include front-line essential workers; seniors; individuals with high-risk conditions; higher education staff; government workers; media personnel; food and beverage workers; construction trade workers; and religious leaders. To register for Thursday’s clinic, visit covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov.
- Statewide, there were 1,239,589 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, a 24-hour increase of 1,761 cases. The state reported five more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,256.
- Illinois also reported 2,081,988 residents were fully vaccinated — 16.3% of the state’s population.