MANCHESTER, Iowa – Organizers say the traditional Delaware County Relay for Life will not be held this year.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers will not hold the event that was originally scheduled for June 26, according to a social media post. Instead, alternative plans are being considered to honor cancer survivors and raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
Additional details will be announced when available, according to the post.
Visit facebook.com/DelCoIARelay4Life for more information.