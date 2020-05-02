Sixteen more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported today.
The county's single-day record came on the same day as the state, for the second consecutive day, also set a one-day record for the number of cases announced.
In Iowa, 757 new cases were reported, one day after 739 cases were. The state reports that its total now stands at 8,641, but it might be 8,636 due to misreporting in Delaware County.
Five more related deaths were reported, pushing the total to 175.
State health officials tied in the surge in confirmed cases to a ramping up of testing.
"As Gov. (Kim) Reynolds mentioned in yesterday’s press conference, the state of Iowa will report large case counts this weekend as (State Hygienic Lab) completes reporting from a high volume of tests processed this week," stated a press release issued today.
Dubuque County's confirmed case count now stands at 125. A total of four related deaths have been reported.
Two more cases were reported today in Jones County. Its tally now is at 24, with no deaths.
One more case was reported today in Clayton County, pushing its total to 18, with one death.
Jackson County's total remained at five, with no deaths.
Delaware County officials today reported that five cases have been confirmed there, not the 10 that the state reported today. It marks at least the third straight day that the state figure for the county has been inaccurately inflated.